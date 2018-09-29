Camp Osborn reopens after last years storms

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - Almost a year and a half later, 300 troops gathered for the re-opening of their home at Camp Osborn.
The camp was destroyed from the storms in 2017, and the entire community united to help put it back together.
Over 300 troops gathered at Camp Osborn Saturday, to revisit the past and prepare for the future.
“I’m just happy to be back,” said one boy scout.
“One, two, three, Camp Osborn is officially open,” said announcers at the ceremony.
As they entered the gates of the camp, troops were reminded of the damage that was done in last years tornadoes.
“I was really amazed because I heard the Osborn was damaged but I didn’t think it would be as bad as it was,” Landon Strickland, a boy scout.
“It’s really indescribable would think you would have two tornadoes less than 2 weeks apart to the day in the exact same location. What’s the odds of that? It was almost like a slap in the face” said Park Ranger Eric Ginter.
“The storm kind of leveled everything all the way across,” said Ginter.
900 acres of timber reduced to less than 120, but they have already started putting back the pieces, which Bill Waller and his troops appreciate.
“The improvements and the things they’ve already started to implement are really paving the way forward to a wonderful future here at camp Osborn and for the Georgia Council,” said Waller.
Scout Executive Matt Hart said though there is still work to be done
“It’s very emotional. I’m not going to lie because the last year and a half has been a lot of stress, a lot of troubles, problems, we’ve been trying to raise funds and build everything and reconstruct it,” said Hart.
He said it’s worth the time and effort.
“But to see the kids on the property and enjoying themselves it’s exciting I’m at a loss,” said Hart.
The camp also celebrated their 75th anniversary Sunday.
The Scout Executive said they’ve put a million dollars into the camp and they still have more to go.
He said he appreciates who the community has come together to support the camp.
