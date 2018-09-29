’Bernie Mac Show’ cast members tour Dougherty County

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A few cast members of the ‘Bernie Mac Show’ are in Albany for a couple days touring the city, while spreading a positive message to encourage kids to follow their dreams.
Marvin Laster, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Albany, said he has a personal relationship with Dee Davis, Jeremy Suarez, and Camille Winbush who all played children on the show.
Laster said the cast decided to have a small reunion here in Albany and was able to tour the Boys & Girls Club, the 4C Academy, and Albany State University.
The cast left a positive message for children and young adults in Southwest Georgia.
“So easy to get pulled in to bad crowds but it’s also very easy to stay out of it and stay focus on one singular task. Albany has a lot of talent here and if you focus on your talent that you guys have as a community and as a city, you guys will do great,” said Jeremy Suarez, actor on the ‘Bernie Mac Show’.
The sitcom aired for five seasons in the early 2000s.
The show still airs on BOUNCE TV.
