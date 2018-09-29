APD rolls out new police cars

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department received the keys to their new patrol cars on Friday.
In March, city commissioners approved the purchase of 54 new cars for the APD.
Having new police cars will be able to replace the older fleet and cost the city less.
The new cars are a sleek black and also showcases the City of Albany logo on the side.
The interior is spacious allowing adequate room for officers' technology.
Chief Michael Persley said this is only the beginning for the changes coming to the police department.
“This is a new image that we want to create for the police department so we want our citizens to be proud of their officers and how we represent them,” said Persley.
They gave out the keys to 8 of 41 new cars.
