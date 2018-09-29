Albany Police impacted by officer shortage

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The nationwide law enforcement officer shortage is still very prominent, and the Albany Police Department is no exception.
Chief Michael Persley said although the department has hired a number of officers, there are still around 15 entry-level positions vacant.
He wants to change that number.
Persley explained the department is very selective when it comes to recruiting officers because they have to have a clean criminal history and driving record. He said that’s only because they want to retain the best of the best.
“The same challenge we’re having is the same challenge they’re facing across the nation. We’re trying to pull the best and the brightest from everywhere,” said Persley.
APD is recruiting candidates now.
If you’re interested, you can contact the Albany Police Department.
