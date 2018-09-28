Worth Co. peanut plant on fire

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - A peanut plant in Worth County is on fire, according to officials.
Birdsong Peanuts, 107 Findley Rd, is on fire, officials said.
Highway 82 is being shut down and evacuations are underway within a half-mile radius of the plume area, officials said.
Marci Errair, Worth County 911 director, said there is a fumigation process underway because of aluminum phosphide tablets mixed with water, which caused toxic fumes. Aluminum phosphide is commonly used as a rodenticide.
Currently, emergency officials are working to get the fire extinguished.
No injuries have been reported at this time, officials said.
WALB’s Marilyn Parker and an additional WALB crew is headed to the scene.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
