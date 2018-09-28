Woman faces $1000 fine for illegal dumping

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Throwing trash on the ground could cost $1,000 and even more in legal fees.
One Albany woman is facing that fine after she was identified by litter left behind in a parking lot earlier this month.
“I mean what kind of person are you or anyone that just dumps your car, dumps your garbage in somebody else’s property?” said B.J. Fletcher, an Albany City Commissioner.
Marilyn Davis is accused of dumping trash in the Village Green Shopping Center. She plead not guilty, but now faces a $1,000 fine.
“Somebody is going to have to be an example to what is going on. You know the City has to do their part, the people have to do their part, and I’m not going to let up on this. I’m absolutely not going to let up on this,” said Fletcher.
Fletcher said they were able to track down Davis because of identifying information on medicine bottles and papers dumped at the site.
“This particular case, we had the names. There were medicine bottles, there were paychecks,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher said the people of Albany won’t stand for it any longer.
“The business owners and the homeowners are tired of picking up other people’s trash,” said Fletcher.
Davis' hearing Thursday was postponed to Oct. 25 to allow more time to gather the witnesses for the case.
But, Fletcher said she isn’t letting up.
“I’m going to do everything I can to get the max on this case,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher wants to leave anyone thinking about littering with this:
Fletcher said if you see any littering and illegal dumping to take pictures and video it, then send them in to any city official.
