Weekend rain not a washout

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thursday afternoon showers and thunderstorms produced some heavy downpours and frequent lightning across SWGA. Estimated rainfall amounts ranged from a trace to over an inch in isolated areas. Overnight mostly cloudy and mild with lows low 70s.
As the week wraps up isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday become scattered through the weekend into early week. Temperatures slowly drop with highs upper 80s while lows hold low 70s before cooling into the upper 60s next week. We’ll welcome a much drier air mass which also lowers humidity. This means the first week of October will be delightful with abundant sunshine and finally a taste of Fall with temperatures a bit closer to average.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.