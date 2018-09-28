Week 7: Friday night football schedule and scores

(WALB) - High school football is ramping up as teams enter into week seven of the season. Here is this week’s schedule and final scores as they come in.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- Valwood @ Tiftarea
GHSA:
- Alcovy @ Colquitt County
- Ware County @ Lowndes
- Beaufort, SC @ Valdosta
- Lee County @ Thomson
- Tift County @ Bainbridge
- Columbus @ Cairo
- Berrien @ Cook
- Thomasville @ Crisp County
- Monroe @ Brunswick
- Worth County @ Fitzgerald
- B.E.S.T. @ Brooks County
- Early County @ Dothan, AL
- Baconton @ Randolph-Clay
- Miller County @ Chattahoochee County
- Stewart County @ Pelham
- Terrell County @ Seminole County
- Atkinson County @ Clinch County
- Charlton County @ Irwin County
- Turner County @ Lanier County
GISA:
- Brookwood @ Heritage
- Crisp @ Flint River
- Deerfield-Windsor @ Notre Dame
- SGA @ Dominion
- Gatewood @ Terrell
GICAA:
- Sherwood @ Lafayette Chr.
- Georgia Christian @ Central Chr.
Week 6 highlights:
Previous scores:
