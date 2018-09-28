Valdosta schools team up for attendance

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools is teaming up with community leaders for attendance to get students excited about education.
On Friday, VCS has invited community partners to help welcome students when getting to school.
Community leaders, first responders, elected officials and more will come together to raise awareness about the importance of creating good attendance.
They will post banners and signs with encouraging and motivational quotes at car-rider and bus drop-off locations.
The signs will include slogans like, “attendance matters” and “hooked on graduating.”
“I think it’s exciting for them to see other people that are interested in their attendance and well-being and educational success. It lets them know that when you come to school every day, you’ll be able to have a career, plan for the future and become one of those community leaders who are out here helping them understand the importance of attendance," explained J.L. Newbern Principal Elena Ponder.
So far, the school system has more than 90 volunteers, including individuals from the fire and police department, city council and the board of education.
Officials said they are trying to make the connection for students between school attendance and future job possibilities.
They are hoping to make this an annual event.
