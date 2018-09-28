Valdosta mayor recognized for leadership

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - One South Georgia city has a mayor that was recognized by his peers for his leadership.
Valdosta Mayor John Gayle won the ‘National Award for Outstanding Elected Official Leadership’ from the Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations (AMPO).
Gayle was awarded this honor specifically because of his efforts in “transportation planning.”
“I just feel like that the TIA, the Transportation Investment Act, was a smart thing that the state passed back in 2010 and I’m a supporter of it. I think because of that I was recognized for this award," said Gayle.
Gayle says that he has been supportive of T-SPLOST since he saw what it could do for the community.
The mayor was nominated for the award by the Southern Georgia Regional Commission.
He received his award Thursday at the AMPO annual conference in San Antonio, Texas.
