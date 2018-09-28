Thomasville students raise money for classmate battling brain cancer

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - Over 15,000 kids are diagnosed with cancer each year, and the average age of diagnosis is just six years old.
This week, Thomasville City Schools raised money to help a 1st grader who is currently fighting cancer.
Each day this week at Scott Elementary there was a special theme to honor one of its student’s who is currently battling brain cancer.
Among childhood cancer, brain cancer is the second most common form.
Nicole West, a first grade teacher, said each theme required a dollar to participate, and she said she’s been so thrilled to see so many students take part.
“It just all made sense to do things that kids could all relate to, and enjoy and want to pay a dollar to participate,” said West.
So far, Scott Elementary has collected over $500.
All for Paris Eberhart, a girl most students hadn't had the chance to meet because she was diagnosed with brain cancer before her first day of first grade.
But, West said Paris built up the strength to make a special visit to her school, and says it was a gripping moment for everyone.
“It was heart warming I would say, and at the same time it was a little you know scary at the same time because you know you don’t really know what to say to her because she is going through a lot. But, we were all excited though to see her, the kids were just in awe it was like she was a celebrity,” said West.
West said even though she may not physically be in the classrooms, Paris wants to be like her classmates.
“We’ve sent in work for her to do, you know to study because she wants to be a part of first grade, she wants to be able to do the same things as her peers. So we’re trying to make it as authentic of a school experience as possible,” said West.
Since Paris’ diagnosis in July, the tumor on her brain stem, affecting certain functions of her body, has been fully removed.
Now, she is in the process of undergoing radiation and chemotherapy, along with other types of therapy like occupational.
“It’s devastating even for adults, and so just to think a child you know is experiencing cancer at such a young age it’s just really heart breaking," said West.
