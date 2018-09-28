Terrell Co. prepares to fill void left by Tyson

TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) - Tyson closing the doors to its Terrell County plant four months ago left a huge void in the City of Dawson and the county.
Terrell County and its residents were hit pretty hard when Tyson closed it’s doors for good. But the county has a plan to ensure the growth of Terrell County.
“It definitely was a hard hit for everybody,” said Terrell County Chamber member Savannah Hughes.
“Not so much the county because they still are paying their taxes of course,” said Hughes. “But it was a huge hit for the city as they were their number one customer when it comes to water, sewage and utility.”
After a fire suspended operations at the plant, Tyson decided to merge operations with its sister plant in Vienna, leaving 300 jobs in the air.
“Of course, the jobs, being 300 jobs lost was very hard on us,” said Hughes.
Many workers took the offer to work in the Vienna plant.
But those who decided otherwise had to find other means of work.
“Other than that, we haven’t been able to bounce back from the building because they are still moving things out of it right now and they still own the building right now,” explained Hughes.
But Terrell County and Dawson have a plan.
Hughes believes that Tyson will put the building on the market.
“Once we do have confirmation it’s on the market, we do have interested buyers,” said Hughes.
The County is getting set for a possible buyer by cutting down the 76 acres worth of pine around the facility.
Because of the railway, Hughes knows that the property is very attractive to a buyer.
“The only obstacles is the trees,” said Hughes. “The development authority has put into motion a project with F & W to cut down all the trees. That way the buyer doesn’t have to worry about it and it will make it a little more ready to move in, if you could say.”
With buyers on the line and ready to fill the space, Terrell County hopes that it will help fill the jobs for the county.
