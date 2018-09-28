Taste of Sumter festival postponed due to overflowing event schedule

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Downtown Americus postponed its Taste of Sumter festival this year because the city overbooked its schedule.
The downtown portion of Americus is considered the central hub of the city. So much so that the Taste of Sumter festival had to be put on hold because the city had overbooked downtown.
The Taste of Sumter festival is one of the longest standing festivals for Americus.
For close to 30 years, this festival has been a part of the city and now the city had to postpone this year’s event because it is implementing so much more.
“We’ve had so many new events come about that we are focusing on what works and growing our new events,” said Americus downtown program coordinator Qaijuan Willis.
Events, much like First Friday’s and the Americus Hot Glass and Craft Beer Festival, are newer additions to the now overflowing event schedule of Americus.
All for the sole purpose of increasing foot traffic into the city.
“Downtown Americus is growing and that we have something to present," said Willis. "To come and see the architecture and the new businesses and the uniqueness Americus has to offer.”
Willis said he wants the city and the downtown portion of Americus to be the city and the place to be.
