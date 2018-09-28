Start saving for college today

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It’s never too late to start saving for your child’s college savings fund.
September is National College Savings Month.
The Path 2 College 529 Plan is a college savings plan set up by the state of Georgia to help families save for college.
There are even tax advantages such as getting a state income tax deduction up to $4,000 per beneficiary per year for just putting money into the savings account.
And then when the money is used for college it comes out federal and state tax free.
“Every dollar saved is one less dollar you have left in student loans. So it’s always important to talk about saving and the best time to start saving is now,” said Mitch Seabaugh, Executive Director, Path 2 College 529 Savings Plan.
Funds can be used for many purposes like tuition, books and fees
And the plans can be used for both undergraduate or graduate studies.
