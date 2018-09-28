Slight rain chances continue into weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Tonight, showers and thunderstorms ending by midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be another warm day across southwest Georgia. Highs will top out in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible by the afternoon. Rain chance is 30%.
SATURDAY
8 A.M. Partly cloudy, 73°, rain chance: 0%
NOON Partly cloudy, 87°, rain chance: 10%
4 P.M. Isolated showers and thunderstorms, 90°, rain chance: 30%
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.