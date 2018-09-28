SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office warns of IRS scam calls in Crisp County

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Thursday after getting reports of unsolicited scam calls from someone impersonating Internal Revenue Service officials.
Residents in Crisp County have reported the scam calls from the phone number (215) 709-1126.
According to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, the IRS will never:
- Call you to demand immediate payment. The IRS will first send you a bill in the mail if you owe taxes.
- Demand that you pay right away. The IRS will allow you to question or appeal the amount you owe.
- Require that you pay a certain way, like a prepaid debit card.
- Ask for credit or debit card information over the phone.
- Threaten you, suggesting law enforcement agencies will arrest you if you do not pay.
All law enforcement advises that you never give out any personal information over the phone.
