Quitman residents concerned for their city

QUITMAN, GA (WALB) - Many city officials have resigned or been fired from their job since Quitman’s mayor took office in January.
Since then, many allegations have been made against Mayor Nancy Dennard and many question what has caused so many city employees to resign.
Ashley Williams found herself in a similar situation as the woman before her as the utilities billing clerk.
Jalisa Mack, the utility’s billing clerk for three years said City Manager Willie Burns and Dennard periodically told her to erase certain billing statements, specifically those whose power was on the verge of being shut off.
Mack refused and questioned why they were instructing her to do so. By February she was fired and Williams replaced her that same day. Though they had someone else clear billing statements.
“But, because that person didn’t know how to do it, they had to come to me and I had to show them how to get rid of this particular bill. So, with me finding out what was going on that way, they gave me a whole lot of insight as to what was going on,” explained Williams.
Williams also said the city has changed a lot since January.
“I love the old administration better. Yeah, they may have been nasty but they was nice nasty. What’s going on now is just nasty, and it’s tragic,” said Williams.
After 12 years at the Quitman Police Department, Police Chief Calvin Troy resigned last week because he said Dennard is “a bully.”
Dennard fired City Manager Michael Felts soon after she took office and replaced him with Willie Burns.
Since Dennard took office Jan. 1, six Quitman officers, the two former police chief’s, two utilities billing clerks, the former city manager and the former city attorney have all been fired or resigned from their jobs.
There are concerns about what may happen to the Quitman Police Department if officers continue to leave, and Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey said they’ll help wherever assistance is needed.
City Attorney Karla Walker said she’s unsure why Troy and the other officers left.
But, Mack and Williams claim they left because they said Dennard “micromanages” and creates “hostile work environments.”
Walker also said Dennard has not mismanaged anything, but wouldn’t give specifics.
Walker has no comment as to why so many city employees have left or been fired and said she doesn’t have plans to release any statements about that matter or about pending litigation against Dennard.
WALB has called Burns and Dennard since Wednesday in regards to these accusations and neither have responded for comment.
Other residents all echoed the same statement, they don’t want to be quoted or interviewed on camera in fear of being fired from their jobs.
