Phoebe offering 150 free 3-D mammograms

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is offering 150 free 3-D mammograms in October.
The hospital's Carlton Breast Center is offering the free screenings for women who are uninsured and overdue for their annual mammogram.
Women must be over the age of 40, not pregnant and have a referral from a doctor.
They must also live in one of the following counties:
- Baker
- Calhoun
- Colquitt
- Crisp
- Dougherty
- Early
- Lee
- Miller
- Mitchell
- Randolph
- Sumter
- Terrell
- Tift
- Turner
- Worth
The manager of the center, Linda Whitten, said this service gives women who may not be able to receive mammograms normally, the opportunity to have one now.
“It’s important to get your yearly mammograms. You know, early prevention is what’s important. And the way you can do that is by having your yearly mammograms, so we’re trying to make it available to everyone out there,” said Whitten.
The screenings will go to the first 150 eligible women who make appointments at the center.
Phoebe Sumter in Americus is also offering 50 free mammograms to women who meet the same requirements and live in the following counties:
- Sumter
- Schley
- Macon
- Marion
- Dooly
- Webster
- Stewart
- Taylor
