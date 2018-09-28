Newbern Middle School to host Education Day

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - One South Georgia school is calling on the entire Valdosta-Lowndes community to come show the youth that education matters and can be fun.
J.L. Newbern Middle School is hosting its first ever Education Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1p.m., described as “where the community and knowledge meet.”
Event Organizer Brittany Bell said that she wants to remind everyone in the community that educating students is a partnership. She also wants the event to continue for years to come.
“I want it to be a staple here for J.L. Newbern. We want to let people know that we are here. We have a new administration. We have so many great things going on at this school. We want to make sure that people are constantly reminded that at J.L. Newbern, we have a lot of panther pride and a lot of people who are here to help you," explained Bell.
The event will be at J.L. Newbern on East Park Avenue and will include free food, music, community partners and vendors.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.