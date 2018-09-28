New public safety complex in Blakely almost near completion

BLAKELY, GA (WALB) - A new fire department and governmental services complex is half-way near completion in Blakely.
Back in May, the lot was filled with dirt, however, walls are up and construction is moving at a steady pace.
The City of Blakely and Early County officials broke ground on the 11,000 square foot facility this summer.
The complex will house the fire department, the new police department, and E-911 equipment and its employees.
Officials said they were approved for over $3 million from the USDA, however, they will save money and only use $2.6 million.
“The community should be excited about this building for a number of reasons. One it’s a facility that we can all be proud of. It will be a state of the art facility. It’s going to be housing all of our public safety agencies in the building,” said Anthony Howard, Blakely mayor.
Howard also said this will be a center where they can be more efficient with the services they provide.
Howard said this project should be completed and ready for operation in February 2019.
