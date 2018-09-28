Man arrested on drug charge after agents intercept package

By Emileigh Forrester | September 28, 2018 at 2:21 PM EST - Updated September 28 at 2:21 PM

COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) - A Coffee County man was charged after drug agents intercepted a package full of drugs.

Bernard Tanner Paulk, 57, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, the Mid South Drug Task Force in Tifton reported to the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit that it had seized the package that was mailed from a Douglas address.

A Coffee County man was charged after drug agents intercepted a package full of drugs. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
Investigators said there were 108 tablets of hydrocodone and a schedule II controlled substance in the package.

An investigation led drug agents to Paulk’s home where he was arrested.

