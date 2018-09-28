Man arrested on drug charge after agents intercept package

COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) - A Coffee County man was charged after drug agents intercepted a package full of drugs.
Bernard Tanner Paulk, 57, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance.
According to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, the Mid South Drug Task Force in Tifton reported to the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit that it had seized the package that was mailed from a Douglas address.
Investigators said there were 108 tablets of hydrocodone and a schedule II controlled substance in the package.
An investigation led drug agents to Paulk’s home where he was arrested.
