ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System has 700 students who are considered homeless.
DCSS is coming up with ways to help feed these students so they don’t go home hungry.
DCSS has a new program called ‘helping hands’ that is helping hungry students while also combating the number of homeless students in the school system.
The school district has partnered up with a church that comes into the schools every Thursday and helps package up food for students to take home for the weekend.
The food that they are packing up into bags is food that has been left over from that school day.
The child is given the food bag discretely, so no one has to know that they are getting food from the school.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said that staying hungry affects a child’s learning.
“If the kid’s hungry, then they are not going to concentrate in math class, science class or social study class. They are going to be worried about not getting anything to eat,” explained Dyer.
Dyer said that he and the school district are not going to stop trying to find ways to get food to these children.
