Grant applications to help improve downtown Leesburg

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Leesburg city leaders want to improve their downtown.
City Manager Bob Alexander said they’ve already demolished old, dilapidated buildings and put in green space. Now the city has received one grant and is working on another.
The first one they've received is a beautification grant from the railroad to lease their property.
He says this project will span about 11 acres downtown.
On top of that he’s working on a rural zone grant application. Leaders are still in the planning stages for this one.
First, they’ve got to designate the specific zone then research which businesses could come into the downtown area.
Once they have all the research data collected they will submit the grant application to the department of community affairs.
“That will encourage, more development and redevelopment in our downtown areas. So with those things I think it’s going to make a big difference for us,” explained Alexander.
Alexander said it will take some time to work on the rural zone grant application, they plan to submit the full application at the start of the next fiscal year.
