Afternoon temperatures will be down about 5 degrees with scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances drop Saturday and we sneak back up to the 90s. Better rain chances come Sunday and highs cool into the upper 80s. A back door front cools us to the mid 80s Monday with diminishing rain chances. Drier takes over. That allows lows to fall into the 60s, but with full sun highs again reach 90 degrees.