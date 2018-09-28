Dougherty Co. School System announces $3.6 million surplus

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County School Board announced a $3.6 million surplus at its board meeting on Wednesday.
The school district has seen graduation rates increase at all three high schools.
Also, the number of high school students taking college courses is still increasing in all schools.
The school board stressed the importance of continuing to bring programs to the school that will better students and prepare them for their futures.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said that this is an exciting time for DCSS and he is going to continue to make sure students are achieving in academics.
“When you have a surplus like that, people think you may be short changing some of your initiatives. I am happy to say we are not doing that. We are making more investments now than we ever had and we aim to improve student achievement," said Dyer.
Dyer said that this has been one of the best years for DCSS.
