DCSS seeing a problem with literacy

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Schools have seen a problem in literacy this past year.
The school system recently received a grant from the Georgia Department of Education to help with the issue.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer says that literacy has been one of the biggest challenges for the system this year.
DCSS officials say that they are hoping with this grant that they will be able to come up with ways to help students.
Dyer said that if a student struggles in literacy, then they also struggle in other subjects.
“With reading and comprehension, it’s going to affect not only your English class, but also your science classes, social studies classes and with those word problems in math, even those as well," said Dyer.
Dyer said the school district plans on putting new programs in place for literacy starting in October.
