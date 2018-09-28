DCSS reminds parents about medical centers for students

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System wants parents and students to know about its medical centers in the schools.
The medical centers are designed for students to have access to a doctor or nurse.
They now have a vision service for students where they can schedule an appointment during school hours for an eye doctor appointment.
Once they have made their appointment, they get free transportation to the medical center.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said that they started the vision center last year. In the first month, they saw 240 students and 160 of them needed glasses.
“We may be thinking the teachers are not doing a good job, but really the students can’t see the board. Those are the things we try and look into that some communities don’t have to deal with. But we don’t see those as problems but as opportunities to impact students' lives," explained Dyer.
The glasses that students receive are free.
