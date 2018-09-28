DCSS expands on ways to help students in the classroom

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System is expanding on ways to help kids who struggle in the classroom academically.
It is expanding its Elevate K-12 program.
This program allows students who struggle in a certain area more time to learn that subject.
The students are placed into small groups of six students who struggle with the same problem and have a tutor online.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said that DCSS started this program last year but due to its success, they are expanding it.
“We saw tremendous in terms of growth in students academically, so we expanded that from three schools last year to six schools this year and we are excited to see the results of that as well,” said Dyer.
Dyer said that having programs like the Elevate K-12 helps the school district get more one on one time with students and their learning.
