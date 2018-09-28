Blakely plans new police department, looking to fill positions

BLAKELY, GA (WALB) - The City of Blakely is re-establishing its police department, and they need applicants to fill 18 to 20 positions.
Blakely Mayor Anthony Howard said the city marshal is serving as interim police chief until the position is filled.
City officials will accept applications for police chief until October 20.
Howard also said they are looking for 12 to 15 certified officers to apply for the new force by October 30.
“Please be patient with this process. It will take several months to get this fully implemented. And it’s going to work for the community and for the citizens,” said Howard.
Mayor Howard said they are hoping to have a police chief named by the first of November.
He also said several Early County Sheriff’s Deputies have applied for positions and will be offered jobs next week.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.