Blakely animals could be euthanized if not adopted

BLAKELY, GA (WALB) - Volunteers at the Blakely Animal Control said if animals in their custody don’t find homes soon, some will be euthanized because of overcrowding.
The city-owned facility is supposed to be a short-term holding space, but instead has turned into a home for many animals.
“As of right now, we have enough animals that the city is looking at the probability of having to euthanize a few,” said Melissa Pullen, volunteer at the Blakely Animal Control.
Pullen said by state law, the facility can only hold 40 animals at a time.
“Unfortunately, that’s starting to catch up with them a little bit right now because we’ve had too many come in,” said Pullen.
Some of the animals have been at the facility for months.
City officials said the animals are only allowed to stay for no more than a week.
“We had seen the flow of animals out to adoption agencies sort of slow down and now we got that back log,” said Blakely Mayor Anthony Howard.
Pullen is trying to combat this issue by developing a new non-profit animal shelter called “Saving Early Animal Refuge.”
“We are working towards setting up a non-kill Shelter for the local area,” said Pullen.
And until then, they need families to adopt or provide foster homes to spare the animals' lives.
“We always prefer these animals be adopted over the alternative,” said Howard.
Pullen said she working as quickly as possible to develop the non-profit animal refuge and welcomes the community’s help as well.
For more information or to maker a donation, call Blakely Animal Control at (229) 724-7474.
