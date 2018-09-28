Aspire Behavioral Health holds ‘The Recovery Project’

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - As a part of National Recovery Month, kids, teens, and adults tapped into their creative abilities to paint a picture of recovery.
Aspire Behavioral Health hosted "The Recovery Project" at the Albany Museum of Art on Thursday.
Dozens of artwork and other projects were displayed on the topic of recovery.
Officials with Aspire said this is a creative way to see how recovery means something different to everyone.
“These people are allowing themselves to be vulnerable and transparent and to bear their soul in their art and connect with their community,” said Haley West, Child Therapist with Aspire.
Officials hope that seeing some of these struggles will help someone know they are not alone in the recovery process
