Albany Gang Unit on the dangers of young kids joining gangs

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - There are over twenty gangs in Albany and that has made Lieutenant Victor Camp with the Albany Gang Unit take action in informing kids to not join gangs, no matter their home life situation.
Camp says the unit is making sure kids know the danger of joining a gang.
“Some of these kids when they get home there are no parents there. Some of them have single parents who are having to work two to three jobs just to make ends meet, so the kids are at home and they go hang out with friends at night who might be in gangs, then start doing things and trying to talk them into doing things," says Camp.
He says the first thing that he and his officers do is educate the kids on what the consequences are for being in a gang.
“People need to be educated and once some of the kids realize, ‘hey these are the penalties for doing certain things.’ If we can get one or two to stay away from that and do the right thing, then we have done something," says Camp.
Camp says getting the schools to talk to students is so important.
“We talk to them about what can happen if you get involved in a gang and we talk about bullying. Gang awareness and bullying in the schools, churches, and if anybody calls we will be more then glad to talk to them,” says Camp.
The Albany Gang Unit wants all kids to know that being in a gang is not cool.
“Might be cool at the beginning but then when that door slams and the judge gives you twenty five years to life, then it’s not worth it," says Camp.
