Wetter weather likely through the weekend

Isolated showers and thunderstorms have increased in coverage across SWGA Wednesday evening. Thunderstorms are weakening while moderate to heavy rain continues. The wet conditions hold overnight but clear by sunrise. Thursday afternoon brings the next round of wetter weather and highs upper 80s around 90.
With a slow moving cold front to our west rain chances end the week and extend through the weekend. Not as warm with a slight drop in temperatures. Highs fall into the upper 80s while lows hold in the low 70s into the upper 60s next week. Rain chances ease early week.
