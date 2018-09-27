SOWEGA Council on Aging wants to inspire you to get up and move

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Get up and move, that’s the message one group in Albany is hoping to spread to the community, no matter your age.
The SOWEGA Council on Aging gathered on Wednesday to discuss how the lack of food access in the community can affect seniors in particular.
The group heard from different speakers on ways they can help with food waste, as well.
But, the council’s site manager said their number one priority is to make sure those attending the meetings always remember one thing: Get up and move.
The group focuses on providing activities, like movie night and even dancing.
“You name it, we’re doing it. We designed a shirt called ‘On the move’. We are on the move five days a week. We have puzzles, we have coloring, anything you want to we can do it,” said Deborah Floods, SOWEGA Council on Aging site manager.
The council meets five days a week and anyone is welcome to join.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.