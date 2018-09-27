Quitman police chief abruptly resigns

QUITMAN, GA (WALB) - There has been many allegations made against the Mayor of Quitman recently. Specifically, about management with the police department which resulted in some officers and the police chief leaving the department.
Former Police Chief Calvin Troy told WALB he left because he feels Mayor Nancy Dennard is micromanaging the Quitman Police Department, such as getting involved in police investigations, like with an incident that happened just last week.
Troy said officers were trying to arrest a man who they suspected was driving a stolen car. During the pursuit, the man got out of his car and ran off, leaving the car in the middle of the road and three kids in the back seat.
He said one resident called Dennard to come to the scene on Main Street, and she did. But, when she got to the scene Troy says she was "disrespected" by an officer.
“If she’s interfering with his investigation, he has the right to lock her up, and that’s what he said,” said Troy.
WALB reached out to Dennard multiple times, but she has yet to return any of our messages. Troy said it’s that type of involvement that led him to leave earlier than he originally planned.
“Councilwoman Mattie Neloms asked me what was the problem and why I was leaving and I told them. I said the mayor is a bully, it’s because of the mayor. She comes to the police department, wanting to take over, and shut down half of the police department,” said Troy.
Troy has been with the Quitman Police Department for 12 years, and has been the chief since March of this year. Dennard became mayor January 1.
He said because of her mismanagement, he believed the best option for him was to leave, even though he didn’t want too.
“I didn’t want to leave, but I knew things weren’t going to change. And I really enjoyed my job over there because over there respected me. And if they get Mayor Dennard out of there, I’ll come back and work for them,” said Troy.
This month, Troy and six officers have left, leaving the community worried about what will happen to the police department.
Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey does not anticipate the department shutting down. However, he said if the department needs assistance with calls and patrols they’ll be there to help like they always.
WALB also reached out to City Manager Willie Burns, and city attorney Karla Walker and neither have yet to return any of our calls.
