Police investigating Cordele armed robbery

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - Police responded to an armed robbery at Southland Grocery in Cordele Wednesday night.
According to Public Information Officer Lt. Andrew Roufs, the armed robbery happened just before 9 p.m. at the grocery store, which is in the 600 block of 16th Avenue.
Roufs said a man came into the store with a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was hurt according to Roufs.
Police are still on the scene.
