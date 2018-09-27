PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/26/18): Hopkins tosses 3 Patriots touchdowns

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Football is the ultimate team sport.
While Westover quarterback Cameron Hopkins had an excellent Thursday night, the Patriots fell two points short at home against Cairo.
Still, his performance was good enough to garner the Albany-Area player of the week.
Hopkins was in command Thursday night.
The junior quarterback threw for 386 yards and 3 touchdowns.
He added 47 rushing yards for over 400 yards of total offense.
However The Patriots would fall 27-25.
Hopkins spoke on how the team is working to win tight games in the future.
“To capitalize on our big plays and cut down on penalties and things like that. (practice) is very intense, practice gets harder and harder each day. Just the coaches teaching me different stuff every day learning every second of the day.”
The Patriots are off this weekend.
But they return next Friday night with a region game hosting Shaw at Hugh Mills Stadium
