Periodic lane closures expected during construction in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - For the past couple of weeks there has been quite a bit of construction happening, during which there has been periodic lane closures, and slow moving traffic on Victoria Place.
Project Manger for Thomasville Engineering, Eve Geyer said they’re renovating and adding sidewalks on Victoria Place to connect the downtown amphitheater to Paradise Park.
When this phase is complete, Geyer said it will be the first park to park connection, which has been in the works since 2011.
This current project is a part of the downtown inter-loop, which is one part of a bigger project to construct a 14-mile trail so that all city parks are connected.
Geyer said there should be substitution completion on Victoria Place by the end of November.
She said the goal of connecting the parks through a sidewalk connection is to ensure your safety and make it easier for you to go from one park to another.
