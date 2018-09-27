NCAA praises ASU athletics for ‘modeling the way’

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Per NCAA research, only 1 in 5 colleges have a female director of Athletics.
With Sherrie Gordon, Albany State University falls within that 20 percent minority.
The Golden Rams AD welcomed high ranking leaders from the NCAA national office this week.
Inclusion was just one of many topics discussed.
NCAA leaders could’ve just called from their offices in Indianapolis, Indiana. Instead, they paid a visit to Albany to give Albany State’s newly installed president Marion Fedrick an orientation.
“We want to give a chance for college presidents to understand what the NCAA is,what services we provide and what help we can provide to schools and universities in particularly a president who is making a new transition," said Terri Steeb Gronau, NCAA Vice President of Division II.
That was just a piece of their itinerary for the week.
Thursday morning, Director of Athletics Sherrie Gordon organized a panel.
It included Albany State coaches, and was open to the public.
Topics included ASU's increased involvement with the community, and its progress with promoting diversity and being inclusive.
“Having a woman as Athletic’s director really allows women athletes and women across the campus to see that they have a future in intercollegiate athletics, so Albany State is modeling the way, especially as it relates to being inclusive," said Dr. Katrice Albert, NCAA Executive Vice President of Inclusion and Human Resources.
Gordon also wanted people to know the different struggles and benefits of division 2 schools in comparison to the division 1 counterparts.
One that the Golden Rams are currently building on is continuing to strengthen its bond with Albany.
“Everyone’s very busy, has a lot of jobs, but we’re all at the table trying to work together and be more collaborative in partnerships. It’s a process, it doesn’t happen overnight. Some of these people that were here today have been critical in that process. We’re in the grass root of starting it and I think we have big things to come in the future," said Gordon in year two as Albany State’s AD.
