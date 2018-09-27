Most Wanted: Sammy Reed

Most Wanted: Sammy Reed
By Cade Fowler | September 27, 2018 at 4:36 PM EST - Updated September 27 at 4:36 PM

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department has issued a lookout for a man who they say shot his estranged girlfriend and then went on the run.

Warrants have been issued for Sammy Reed, 51.

Police say he forced his way into a home last Friday on South Manila Avenue.

They say he threatened people inside with a gun before pulling Tamakie Moore, 40, out of bed and dragging her out of the home before shooting her in a neighboring yard.

She was airlifted to a hospital where she went underwent surgery.

Reed is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him call 911 or the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.