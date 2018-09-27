Most Wanted: Sammy Reed

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department has issued a lookout for a man who they say shot his estranged girlfriend and then went on the run.
Warrants have been issued for Sammy Reed, 51.
Police say he forced his way into a home last Friday on South Manila Avenue.
They say he threatened people inside with a gun before pulling Tamakie Moore, 40, out of bed and dragging her out of the home before shooting her in a neighboring yard.
She was airlifted to a hospital where she went underwent surgery.
Reed is considered armed and dangerous.
If you see him call 911 or the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222.
