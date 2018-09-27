More rain likely into the weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms slowly pushed north across SWGA Wednesday evening. The last of the rain ends just afternight. Otherwise mostly cloudy with patchy fog and low 70s out the door Thursday. Into the afternoon the next round of wet weather arrives and continues into early evening. More rain likely Friday under a mostly cloudy sky with highs upper 80s around 90.
With a slow moving cold front to our west rain chances extend through the weekend. Mainly scattered showers and thunderstorms and not as warm with a slight drop in temperatures. Highs fall into the upper 80s while lows trend from the low 70s to upper 60s early next week. Expect rain chances to ease as drier air returns
