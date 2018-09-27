Lawmakers may crack down on ‘fake service animals’

By Jill Nolin, CNHI State Reporter
ATLANTA – Dogs riding in shopping carts at a grocery store. Snakes coming along for a meal out at a restaurant. A rat showing up with a patient at a hospital.
Such tales have made their way to the Gold Dome, where legislators say it may be time to draw up tighter regulations on what passes as a working animal in Georgia. State Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, said she is also concerned about what she has called “fake service animals,” or pets simply dressed in official-looking vests or bandanas.
“It is a huge problem and it’s not going away,” Unterman said Wednesday. “It’s really people abusing a system and taking it a step further, and it really isn’t fair to the disability community who relies on this for their lives.”
The presence of service animals, specifically dogs and miniature horses, in public spaces is protected in federal law. These animals have been trained to assist someone with a specific physical or mental disability.
But confusion over emotional support animals has spread in recent years.
“Because we do not want to turn anybody away, we certainly have to accommodate as best as possible,” said Katie Jones, a lobbyist for the Georgia Restaurant Association.
Jones said some restaurateurs have reported problems with people misrepresenting their pets as service animals, but she expressed discomfort with the idea of restaurant staff challenging those claims.
“We’re not in the business of policing our customers, and we certainly don’t want to be in that business,” she said.
Unterman, who is chairing a legislative panel looking into the issue, said several different industries have aired complaints. Airlines, restaurants, grocery stores, hospitals and others have wrestled with how to accommodate some customers without alienating or harming others.
Some legislative fixes could include creating a certification process and creating a criminal penalty for those who pretend their pet is a service animal. About 20 other states have already cracked down on the latter.
Legislators heard some horror stories Wednesday from Delta Air Lines, which changed its rules this year after some high-profile bite incidents.
The Atlanta-based airline has seen a jump in the number of service and support animals on its aircraft in the last three years, with about 250,000 animals flown annually now, said Christine Boucher with Delta. With that has come a rise in customer complaints about aggressive animals, with about 350 complaints filed so far this year.
“This is a significant problem for us,” Boucher said.
Some Georgia hospitals have also taken on the issue. Patty Veazey, a Tifton health care attorney, said she worked with an Atlanta-area hospital that was seeing patients who insisted on bringing their monkey, iguana and snake. But the hospital contacted Veazey when “an emotional support rat” bit a physician.
Veazey helped the hospital develop a policy that limits the presence of emotional support animals and allows them only on a case-by-case basis.
“We’re not letting in any more helper monkeys or rats or snakes,” Veazey said.
Jill Nolin covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jnolin@cnhi.com.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.