Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. Highs reach the lower 90s and heat index values near 100. Rain chances will be halved by Tomorrow. Highs will be a degree or 2 cooler. Rain chances return to the scattered side this weekend in the afternoon. A weak back door cold front brings drier air by mid week. Highs in the upper 80s early in the week warm back towards 90. Lows will finally cool into the 60s.