Enrollment down at Albany Tech

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Wednesday, Albany Tech President Dr. Anthony Parker stressed the concern of starting to see an enrollment problem.
He told students and staff that they play a huge role of getting new students to the college.
He wants to make sure they are representing the school well.
Parker also talked about how current high school students will fill in a huge gap with enrollment this year, but stressed the importance of one area in particular they are trying to recruit.
“To completely fill the gaps, we are going to need to look at the 20 to 35-year-olds who’s been working for a while and been out of high school for a while, maybe does not have the skill sets they need to do as well as they would like to,” said Parker
