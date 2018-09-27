Dougherty Co. aims to prevent deferred maintenance

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - The Albany-Dougherty Government Center is slated for $2 million in structural repairs that caused water damage in several offices.
Now, county leaders say they want to put a better system in place to prevent other government buildings from falling victim to deferred maintenance.
Dougherty County commissioners have questions when it comes to deferred maintenance for county-owned buildings, meaning commissioners want to know which buildings need upgrades and when.
The issue of deferred maintenance first came up when county commissioners had to approve $2 million worth of repairs to the Government Center.
Interim County Administrator Mike McCoy said a portion of the needed repairs were due to deferred maintenance on the building, meaning the necessary upgrades and upkeep were not done to the building.
Now county officials want to make sure they don’t have the same problem with other county-owned buildings.
Facilities Management Director Heidi Minnick said that they are creating a maintenance schedule now.
The schedule will outline when the buildings need upgrades and which ones need them first. She said they are starting with the east and west parking decks in downtown.
“That’s going to be a very large project. It is going to require us to close a parking deck while we work on it, but we will have the other parking deck open and then we’ll switch. We’re just going to have to ask the residents, patrons and those that come downtown to work and shop to just to be patient with us. And we’re going to work around everyone, because as you know, we still have to work and operate,” explained Minnick.
Minnick said they’ll know how much the large project will cost after consultants take a look at it. This next project will be looked at in more detail after the Government Center structural renovations are complete.
