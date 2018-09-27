DCSS adding baseball fields at middle schools

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System announced Wednesday they will be adding baseball fields for their middle schoolers.
A bid for one million dollars will be going to build the new baseball fields.
The new fields will be located at Radium Middle School and Albany Middle School.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer says that Merry Acres Middle School will also be getting a field but due to lack of space, their field will be located at Albany High School.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.