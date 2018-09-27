Chehaw Zoo loses accreditation

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Zoo at Chehaw will lose its accreditation for the current cycle, according to Chehaw officials.
Issued through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the zoo was given “high marks for animal care and welfare” in June by the AZA, according to press release from Chehaw.
“However, the zoo’s long-standing financial instability, declining support from the City, and an ever-growing backlog of deferred maintenance were cited as reasons for denying the zoo’s accreditation renewal,” the release stated.
The cycle of accreditation is for five years, Chehaw officials said. The Zoo will have the option to reapply for another five year accreditation as early as next year.
“The high level of animal care and professionalism of the staff was not in question,” said Don Meeks, Chehaw executive director. “The animals will continue to receive the same level of high quality care as we move forward.”
The zoo does not need AZA accreditation to operate, Chehaw officials said.
Meeks said he does not expect the accreditation loss to affect day-to-day operations or immediate changes to current animal exhibits. Some exhibits include some exotic species brought to Chehaw in part because of the AZA, according to officials.
The Chehaw staff will be evaluating options and putting plans in place to best serve the community, officials said.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
