Boy Scouts of America neckerchief slides recalled due to high levels of lead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Boy Scouts of America are recalling neckerchief slides due to high levels of lead being found in the products.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
The brass neckerchief slides were made in China and sold in four styles: red wolf, green bear, orange lion and blue Webelos.
According to the recall, the product are printed with “Made in China” and P.O. number 200228276, 20023175, 200233281 or 200236630 on a white label attached to the back of the neckerchief slide.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled neckerchief slides, take them away from children and return them to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or distributor for a free replacement neckerchief slide, including shipping, according to the recall.
The products were sold in Boy Scouts of America retail stores and authorized distributors nationwide and online at www.scoutshop.org from February 2018 through August 2018 for about $6.
