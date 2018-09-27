Bainbridge company creates marine biodegradable plastic

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - With the recent discussion about straws affecting the environment, many restaurants and even cities want to limit or omit using straws.
Recently California made headlines after it banned straws from restaurant tables which will go into effect in 2019.
Bainbridge-based Danimer Scientific is revolutionizing the plastic industry.
And if the trend continues, this company hopes to be on the cutting edge of the straw of the future.
“We think we have the solution to plastic waste,” said Stephen Croskrey, CEO, Danimer Scientific. “It’s way better for the environment, for the climate, hard to even quantify the real value of this. There is so much plastic out there though.”
Research shows millions of plastic straws are used daily and many end up in landfills or in waterways.
Beginning 11 years ago, Danimer Scientific wanted to be a part of the solution. Scientists started developing a biodegradable material made out of plasticpolyhydroxyalkanoate or PHA material - one that can be manufactured into straws.
“You’re hearing a lot in the news about [it], so we thought well you know we have the resin so we can do that, so we did it," explained Croskrey.
It's a resin made out of canola oil that is certified as marine biodegradable.
“We pull the bug fat out of the bacteria and that is the plastic resin,” said Croskrey.
He said you could bury this plastic straw in your backyard and in two to three months it’d be gone because it’s a natural food source for the soil bacteria.
“It’s been very exciting all through the process I mean there’s constantly milestones that we achieve," said Croskrey. “And, you know, we’re scaling it up so that we can sell it commercially.”
As to which companies would pick up this plastic, he wasn’t revealing his sources.
However, scientists make it in one of their pilot plants on site now.
And the company is expanding to Kentucky, buying a fermentation facility they can convert to use their polymer.
The goal: “We’ll be able to sell this product commercially by the fourth quarter next year," stated Croskrey.
While it will take a long time to change all the current plastic already out there, Croskrey still has hopes for a better future.
“Oh It’s huge. I mean, it’s very exciting. A lot of historic moments for us.”
The cost of the biodegradable plastic is still being determined.
