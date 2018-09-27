ATC sees increase in graduation rate

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Technical College is seeing an increase in their graduation rate.
President Anthony Parker made the announcement to students and staff Wednesday.
Parker said that this is good for the college but still not great.
He said that they are still working on getting the students more hands-on experience before they walk across that stage.
Parker feels that even though they are set to graduate, he wants to give these students the opportunity to do mock interviews and attend more career fairs before they walk across the stage and get thrown out into the real world.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.